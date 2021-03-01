Record Store Day, Vans Team Up for Dual LPs Supporting Black-Owned Record Shops

Record Store Day has teamed up with Vans to release two LPs in support of black-owned record shops.

Songs for You, Vols 1 & 2 will be released this summer for Record Store Day 2021. Nineteen artists will be featured on both compilations, including Curtis Mayfield, Otis Redding, Summer Walker, Esperanza Spalding, Common, Freddie Gibbs, and more. Roberta Flack’s recent cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” is also included.

“Black-owned record stores have historically served as places where our community has gathered to learn, listen, and celebrate,” Flack said in a statement. “They have been places of political activism, where we find our voices through the music we hear. Marvin’s song that I include in this project is sadly as relevant today as it was when it was released 50 years ago.”

“Black-owned record stores have always represented something more than just a place to buy music in their communities,” added RSD co-founder Michael Kurtz. “These businesses have been hubs for social and political activism, self-expression, culture, and belonging. They are at the heart and soul of the music industry and the impact they have had on their communities to push for important social and political progress is immeasurable.”

Record Store Day 2021 will be held on June 12th. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, last year’s event was split into three “drops” that allowed the highest number of record stores to participate. Records were released in August, September, and October, with their annual Black Friday event taking place in November.