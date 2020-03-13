Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Due to Coronavirus Concerns

The year’s Record Store Day has been postponed two months, from April 18th to June 20th, due to coronavirus concerns.

“In our discussions over the past few weeks, information came and changed daily, and then hourly, along with the news cycle. We’ve taken all of that information to heart as we’ve gone over the various options that involved staying the course, moving the date, even changing the structure of the event,” organizers said in a statement. “At the risk of stating the obvious, no one knows what things will look like in any given place over the next five weeks, but it is imperative that hard decisions for that time period need to be made right now, using current facts. There is no perfect solution. There is no easy answer. So, we’ve decided that, this year, our best possible move is to change the date of Record Store Day to Saturday, June 20.”

The announcement comes after many states imposed a strict order barring large gatherings for an indefinite period as the nation adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. “We think that this takes into consideration the recommendations of the many doctors and scientists,” organizers added of the two-month delay.

The 2020 Record Store Day features exclusive releases from artists like David Bowie, Roger Waters, Britney Spears, U2, Eminem and hundreds more. Brandi Carlile was recruited to serve as ambassador for this year’s Record Store Day, a twice-annual celebration of independent record shops.