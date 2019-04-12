Record Store Day 2019: The Best Audio Deals, Releases and Collaborations

A number of artists are releasing limited-edition vinyl for Record Store Day this year, but there are a handful of lifestyle brands getting in on the action as well. From home audio to fashion accessories, here are four limited-edition Record Store Day deals you’ll want to snag.

1. Fossil x Crosley Radio Collaboration

Fossil has partnered with Crosley Radio on a special collection that highlights the iconic offerings of each brand. The co-collaboration includes two Fossil watches inspired by the classic look of an LP disc, with minute hands that call to mind the needle on a record player. The limited edition timepieces come in two sizes — 42mm case and 36mm case — with black or gold trim around the dials. Each watch is packaged in an exclusive Crosley x Fossil tin. Purchase: $155.00 on Fossil.com.

Crosley, meanwhile, teams up with Fossil on a vintage-inspired three-speed turntable (pictured at top), taking the same black-and-gold design cues from the watch collection. The working record player features built-in Bluetooth speakers, metal detailing and a collectible box. Only 275 of these were made. Purchase: $89.95 on Fossil.com.

2. Crosley Radio RSD3 Mini Turntable

Crosley is also getting into the Record Store Day action on its own, with the release of an ultra exclusive RSD3 mini turntable. Roughly the size of a Kindle, the RSD3 is a mini belt-drive turntable that plays three-inch records, with an AT3600 moving-magnet cartridge, adjustable pitch control, built-in speakers, fully supported platter and an aux out port with RCA adaptor for an even larger sound. The special set will come with a Foo Fighters “Big Me” record.

Crosley has been a leading audio brand since launching its first radio in the 1920s, and this year’s release of the RSD3 has been unveiled as the official turntable of Record Store Day. Purchase: $69.95 on CrosleyRadio.com.

3. Cratejoy Music Subscription Boxes

Just in time for Record Store Day, Cratejoy has unveiled its latest slate of music-related subscription boxes (see full offerings here). From a monthly “Vinyl Record Club,” which sends you a box of personally curated vintage LPs each month, to a new service that gets you eco-friendly drumsticks and guitar picks (made from biodegradable bamboo), the subscription boxes make great gift ideas for a music lover — or for yourself.

What we like: the ease of ordering (you can cancel anytime), the strong customer reviews for each box, and the element of surprise and delight that accompanies each shipment. Purchase: $7.50+ on Cratejoy.com.

4. Denon Record Player Deals

Denon is offering $50 off three of its bestselling turntables, from a traditional analog design that supports 33 1/3, 45 and 78 RPM speeds, to its DP-450USB Hi-Fi turntable, which lets you connect a USB cable into your record player to digitize your vinyl collection into MP3 or WAV files.

All three models feature Denon’s faithful sound reproduction technology, a beautiful curved, horizontal tracking tone-arm and a weighted, belt-driven platter that keeps the disc — and music — steady. The $50 deal runs through April 20th on Amazon.com.

Editorial products are independently selected. If you buy something from our links, PMC may earn a commission.