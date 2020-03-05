David Bowie, Britney Spears, Roger Waters Tapped for Record Store Day 2020 Releases

David Bowie, Britney Spears and Roger Rogers are among the list of artists tapped for Record Store Day 2020 releases. The annual event, which celebrates independent, local record stores, will be held on April 18th around the world.

Per Record Store Day’s tradition, David Bowie releases will be included. This year will see the release of I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour 74) as a double album and Changesnowbowie, which aired on the BBC in 1997 for the late singer’s 50th birthday.

Several live recordings are also coming out, including Billie Eilish’s recent set at Third Man Records in Nashville. Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters will release a triple LP titled The Wall — Live in Berlin, while drummer Nick Mason will release a live 12-inch single from Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets. A 7-inch single of “Arnold Layne” that Mason, David Gilmour and Richard Wright performed at the 2007 Syd Barrett Tribute Concert will also be released.

Many releases are pegged to anniversaries. Britney Spears will honor the 20th anniversary of Oops!…I Did It Again with a reissue that includes remixes and B-sides. Paul McCartney will reissue his self-titled solo debut in honor of its 50th anniversary, pressed at half speed using the original master tapes at Abbey Road Studios.

Lou Reed and John Cale’s Songs for Drella, their tribute to Andy Warhol, will be honored for its 30th anniversary. U2 will release “11 O’Clock Tick Tock” for its 40th anniversary. The band’s first single on Island Records, the B-side will feature “Touch” and two unreleased live recordings from a September 1980 show at the Marquee in London: “Touch” and “Twilight.”

Eminem’s “My Name Is”/”Bad Guys Always Die” will be issued as a single. Grouplove will release a “Broken Angel” picture disc as a tribute to Mac Miller. Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding will get its vinyl debut, as well as Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb (and Cherry Bomb The Instrumentals).

Omnivore Recordings will release Heritage II: Demos/Alternate Takes 1971-1976, a follow-up to a collection released in 2017. Judd Apatow will celebrate late songwriter Warren Zevon with Warren Zevon’s Greatest Hits (According To Judd Apatow), consisting of Apatow’s favorite Zevon tracks.

Many classic bands will release live sets from the Seventies, including the Grateful Dead’s five LP set of Buffalo 5/9/77 and the complete live set of Allman Brothers Band titled Fillmore West 1-31-71, on vinyl for the first time.

North Carolina Nineties band Archers of Loaf will release “Raleigh Days,” their first new song in 22 years, as a single. The B-side will be a cover of the Rolling Stones’ “Street Fighting Man.” After dropping Here Comes the Cowboy Demos on April 17th, Mac DeMarco will drop Other Here Comes the Cowboy Demos as an RSD exclusive.

Brandi Carlile, this year’s ambassador, will drop a 12-inch titled A Rooster Says, paying tribute to fellow Seattle band Soundgarden. Previous ambassadors include Pearl Jam, St. Vincent, Jack White, Dave Grohl and others before her. “What independent record stores do is that they mine, archive, love, meticulously care for, and make available to you other people’s dreams,” she said.