Rebecca Black Celebrates 10 Years of 'Friday' With Remix Featuring Big Freedia, 3OH!3, Dorian Electra

100 Gecs' Dylan Brady produced bonkers new version of 2011 viral hit

Jon Blistein

Rebecca Black celebrated the 10th anniversary of her surprise viral hit “Friday” with a bonkers new remix featuring Big Freedia, 3OH!3, and Dorian Electra, produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady.

The new remix is about as different from Black’s 2011 original as you can get, with Brady warping the sanitized mall pop into something delightfully delirious. Black’s vocals are pitch-shifted into oblivion, while Dorian Electra and 3OH!3 chip in quick verses and Big Freedia steps in for a big bounce breakdown.

The “Friday” remix arrives with an equally over-the-top music video, directed by Weston Allen, that feels like the past 10 years of the internet collapsed into a campy barrage of memes, goofy animations, and well-utilized stock footage. In several sequences, Black appears in a convertible alongside a gold record, a fitting nod to the fact that the original “Friday” was officially certified gold by the RIAA earlier this week.

In a statement, Black said: “I’d had the idea to do this remix of Friday for years leading up to now, but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it. As I started talking about it with other artists and producers, I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favorite artists (and people) as a part of this moment — Dylan Brady, Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, 3OH!3.”

Black has regularly released music in the years since “Friday,” and the new remix marks her second offering of 2021, following “Girlfriend.” She released a handful of songs last year as well, and partnered with Dorian Electra on their track, “Edgelord.”

