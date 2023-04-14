Reba McEntire’s Got Tons of Advice and Top Tier Jokes for Her Return to ‘The Voice’

Reba McEntire will return to The Voice next week, serving as this season’s “Mega Mentor” as the artists and teams prepare for the knockout rounds, which begin Monday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

A new Reba-centric teaser, shared exclusively with Rolling Stone, offers a preview of the country legend’s appearance as she chats with this year’s coaches (Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton), meets the artists, offers some great advice, gets a little emotional, and, of course, cracks some jokes.

Some highlights from the clip include Clarkson reflecting on her long relationship with McEntire, which dates back to 2002. Clarkson also touches on how cool it is to watch McEntire mentor other singers after the country star helped her so much early in her career.

“I am so proud of Kelly. She has grown as an artist, as a teacher, from when we first met way back,” McEntire adds. “She was a baby! Now she’s just matured into just this wonderful woman that I am just so proud of, and I love with all my heart.”

Elsewhere in the clip, McEntire raves about the array of talent on Chance the Rapper’s team, reminisces with Shelton about the various projects they’ve done together, and tells Horan about her elite golfing skills: “I play really good after one beer. I’m Tiger Woods-level at two beers,” McEntire quips, prompting Horan to ask what happens after three beers. McEntire immediately replies, “I better quit.”

Of returning to The Voice for the first time since 2015, McEntire says, “It’s always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform, and I wanna be touched when they’re singing to me.” As she then explains to one contestant: “That’s the biggest thing — to capture someone in the audience to where they’re sobbing or laughing. Get some emotion out of them, and you did it for me.”