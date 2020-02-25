Real Estate Rise Above ‘Crushing Weight’ on New Song ‘The Main Thing’

Real Estate songwriter Martin Courtney attempts an “inspirational anthem” with “The Main Thing,” the title-track from the indie-rock band’s upcoming fifth LP.

“Despite the crushing weight of all that’s on our plate/Despite the true significance of everything at stake/I will stay true/The main thing,” the frontman sighs over gleaming guitars.

In a statement, Courtney detailed his mindset behind the song. “‘The Main Thing’ is my attempt at writing an inspirational anthem for anyone who’s ever been in an existential crisis…specifically, me,” he said. “I was asking myself a lot of uncomfortable questions throughout the process of making this album.

“Wondering if being an artist is irresponsible or selfish, particularly with the world in the state that it’s in, particularly as a parent of young kids,” he continued. “This was the last song I wrote for this album, and I think it kind of distills where I found myself at the end of what turned out to be a long and extremely rewarding process: psyched on the power of music, for real!”

Courtney noted that song’s lyrics are “sort of tongue-in-cheek” but with a “very real” sentiment.

“Basically…when life gets tough, when the stresses start piling up, when you start second guessing every decision you’ve made, what do you do?” he added. “You double down on the thing that makes you happy, the thing that feeds your soul. It might be corny to say, but it really is important to be true to who you are and do what you believe in, whatever that may be.”

The Main Thing is out February 28th via Domino. Real Estate will promote the record on a North American tour that launches April 9th in Detroit and wraps May 22nd in Portland, Oregon.