Raye and Coi Leray ‘Flip a Switch’ in New Remix

Raye shared a remix of her My 21st Century Blues standout “Flip a Switch” featuring rapper Coi Leray on Thursday. The new track features a hard-hitting verse from the Trendsetter artist, complimenting Raye’s stunning vocals from the original.

"Flip a Switch" comes off the British Ghanian singer-songwriter's recent album My 21st Century Blues, which released in February. The LP marked her long-awaited debut, following her success co-writing standout singles for the likes of Beyoncé, Little Mix, Madison Beer, and Charli XCX. Raye co-produced the remix alongside Mike Sabath and Di Genius.

Prior to the release of her record, Raye spoke with Rolling Stone about her feelings leading up to the drop. “To be honest, it is just outdoing all my expectations. When I was deciding as a young girl that I wanted to be an artist, I envisioned this moment: making an album. It’s just been a long time coming for me and I’m so grateful I’ve finally reached this milestone,” she said. “I’ll definitely never take this for granted, especially the creative freedom that I have had to put these songs together.”

After wrapping a UK tour with Lewis Capaldi and a string of headline shows in the U.S., Raye will be returning to North America in support of Kali Uchis on her Red Moon In Venus Tour from April 25 to May 24th. She will also be joining SZA’s SOS tour in June for 13 shows, hitting arenas throughout Europe and the UK.