Ray LaMontagne Announces Massive Acoustic Tour

Over the last couple years, Ray LaMontagne has been staging Just Passing Through tour, an acoustic run where the songwriter has been performing stripped-down sets that have gotten rave reviews: “His face was barely visible, shadowed under his newsie cap and a bright white light that shone down to a dark stage,” one read. “From the moment LaMontagne began to sing until his very last note, the audience was held captive by his voice.”

Today, the songwriter announced 30 more dates, beginning October 11th at Providence’ Rhode Island’s Providence Performance Arts Center.

LaMontagne won’t be entirely by himself onstage: My Morning Jacket guitarist Carl Broemel will accompany him. Kacy & Clayton, a Canadian folk duo, will open. Their new album Carrying On, produced by Jeff Tweedy, is out October 4th.

LaMontagne has been highly productive in the last few years. Last year, he released his most recent album, Part of the Light. Other recent releases included 2016’s Ouroboros, produced by Jim James, and 2014’s Supernova, produced by Dan Auerbach. It’s all been part of a creative journey that LaMontagne says is entirely for himself: “I’ve never cared what people’s perceptions of me are,” he’s told RS, “and I really don’t give a flying fuck.”

Ray LaMontagne Tour Dates

October 11 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performance Arts Center

October 12 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

October 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

October 15 – North Bethesda, MD @ Music Center at Strathmore

October 16 – Baltimore, MD @ Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric

October 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

October 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

October 20 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

October 22 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

October 23 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

October 25 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

October 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

October 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

November 1 – Houston, TX @ Jones Hall

November 2 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 3 – Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

November 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

November 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theatre

November 9 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

November 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

November 14 – Spokane, WA @ Fox Theatre

November 15 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

November 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

November 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

November 19 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

November 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

November 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

