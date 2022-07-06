Ray J Loves His Sister Brandy So Much He Got a Massive Tattoo of Her Face on His Leg

Finally, no one will ever be able to say they don’t know Ray J and Brandy are siblings — we’re looking at you, Jack Harlow — thanks to a massive new portrait of the singer that Ray J got tattooed on his leg.

Ray J shared a video of him getting Brandy’s portrait tattooed on his leg yesterday, July 5, on Instagram. The tattoo, for the most part, is a strikingly realistic portrait of Brandy, though it’s spiced up with the words “Best Friends 4 Ever” written in a graffiti-style font on Brandy’s face (the video Ray J uploaded was, obviously, soundtracked by Brandy’s song “Best Friend”).

Brandy, of course, approved of the tat in the comments, writing, “Brooooooo,” plus a couple of heart emojis.

Ray J explained that the Brandy portrait was just the first part of a giant tattoo he has planned for what he called “The Holy Leg!”

“I had to start with my best friend!” he wrote in reference to the Brandy tat, adding that the limb-covering ink would also include “music, love, scriptures, the vocal bible, family ghosts, [and] positive words and themes.”