Ravinia Cancels, Postpones Seven Shows Following Highland Park Shooting

Ravinia, a popular outdoor summertime venue and North America’s oldest music festival located in Highland Park, is postponing and canceling seven shows in the wake of the mass shooting that killed at least seven people on Monday during a 4th of July parade.

“In light of Monday’s tragedy, and out of a deep respect for our community, Ravinia announces the cancellation or postponement of all concerts and events through Sunday, July 10,” the venue wrote in a statement.

Of the seven shows, only one is being postponed: Sheryl Crow with Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue, which was originally scheduled for tonight, July 7. Piano & Strings Chamber Works (July 8-9), John Fogerty with Hearty Har (July 8), Michael Franti & Spearhead with Arrested Development (July 9), The Summit of Strings and Peak Piano: Jaakko Kuusisto Music and More (July 10), and Lyle Lovett & His Large Band and Chris Isaak (July 10) have been canceled. Ticketholders will be automatically refunded by Aug. 1. As of now, the venue plans to resume its programming on July 11th with a performance by Piano & Strings Chamber Works. The Black Crowes are scheduled for July 12.

“Our shared hope is that the reduced activity — both within the park and in the neighborhoods surrounding Ravinia — will give the community the space and quiet to reflect and heal.”

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience,” the venue said. “Ravinia stands in loving support of our Highland Park community. We wish comfort and peace to the victims, their families, and all those affected, and look forward to gathering together again soon.”