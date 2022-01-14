 Raveena's Releases Her New Bollywood-Inspired Song 'Rush' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Michigan Is Calling on the Feds to Investigate Trumpers Who Sent Forged Election Documents
Home Music Music News

Raveena’s New Song ‘Rush’ Is a Dance-Driven, Acid-Fueled Ode to Bollywood

The song and video follow a Punjabi space princess making friends on distant planets

By

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All

While Raveena is known for gauzy R&B drawn out with her air-light voice, her new track “Rush” is an upbeat, dance-driven feast of colors that mashes multiple worlds together: The Technicolor ode to Bollywood, which tells the story of a Punjabi princess traveling through space, was inspired by Indian percussion and an acid trip Raveena took while checking out an Eastern sound installation at the Rubin Museum.

The song was written a few years ago and captures what Raveena calls an exploration of “a more intense marriage between Bollywood sounds and the pop/R&B music” she grew up on. In the video, which she co-directed with the director and photographer Munachi Osegbu, Raveena plays a character she came up with called Asha, a Punjabi space princess who makes friends with the highly intelligent beings from a distant planet. They appear in the video as shimmery puddle-like figures who back Raveena up as she pulls off playful choreography. At the end of their dance sequences, the song gently transitions into a delicate ballad, buoyed by the singer’s layered vocals.

After releasing her debut album Lucid in 2019, Raveena dropped the four-song EP Moonstone. Last year, she released the twinkling single “Tweety.”

In This Article: Bollywood, Raveena, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.