Rauw Alejandro, Pi’erre Bourne Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

In a four-star review, Rolling Stone declared that with his sophomore album Vice Versa, Puerto Rico native Rauw Alejandro has established himself as “the next Latin pop star,” pushing the boundaries of reggaeton to incorporate synth-pop, funk and drum ‘n’ bass. And it seems the numbers back it up.

After Vice Versa debuted in the top 20 on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart, Alejandro now tops the Breakthrough 25 Chart, which ranks the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists of the month. In the month of June, Alejandro pulled in 36.5 million more streams than he did in May. “Todo de Ti” has been a standout single, reaching the top 30 of the RS 100.

Close behind Alejandro is rapper-producer Pi’erre Bourne, who dropped Life of Pi’erre 5 in June. Life of Pi’erre 5, which boasted two features from Lil Uzi Vert, debuted at Number 30 on the RS 200. Eurovision winners Maneskin take third, as their standout single “Beggin” climbs the RS 100.

Top Breakthrough The week of June 1, 2021 1 Rauw Alejandro Unit Growth 36.5M 2 Pi'erre Bourne Unit Growth 34.7M 3 Måneskin Unit Growth 26.5M 4 Twice Unit Growth 18.2M 5 Remble Unit Growth 15M

The Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 chart ranks the artists who are seeing the greatest gains each month in audio streams. It does not include passive listening, such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. Because the chart focuses on newer music, eligible artists must not have not reached the upper ranks of the charts before. Each month, Rolling Stone publishes an official version of the Breakthrough 25 chart, covering the four-week period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other standouts on this month’s Breakthrough 25 Chart include Arizona R&B singer Trinidad Cardona, who saw viral success with his song “Jennifer”; Bay Area rapper Larry June, who has seen more nationwide attention with his latest album, Orange Print; and duo WhoKilledXIX, whose TikTok earworm “Spy?” was named a Song You Need to Know.

