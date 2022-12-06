Rauw Alejandro Brings ‘Saturno’ Around the Globe: See the Tour Dates

Since his fans can’t travel to Saturn, Rauw Alejandro is bringing the extra-terrestrial world of Saturno to Earth. On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican pop star announced a massive world tour on his Instagram — and Rolling Stone has the exclusive tour dates.

Alejandro teased the tour with an alien-inspired video where he recruits the iconic dance group to help him stop an alien invasion — and join him on tour.

“The aliens you brought from Saturn are completely out of control,” says a world leader to Rauw Alejandro before the reggaetón star-turned-superhero calls up the Jabbawockeez and says, “I need you on a mission. Can you get the guys?”

The masked dancers disappear into thin air to join Alejandro and help Rauw save the world. “Don’t stay out of it! It’s going to be fucking crazy!!” Alejandro wrote on Instagram. “I love you all. See you soon.”

Rauw Alejandro will start his tour — produced by Duars Live — in the Dominican Republic in February before going on a two-month-long tour across the United States and Canada, starting off in Tampa, Florida, on March 5. (Though venues for the shows have yet to be announced, a source tells Rolling Stone he’ll perform at arena-level venues across the United States.)

In April, Alejandro will visit Texas and the west coast before making his way to Central America in May. He’ll tour Mexico in June before flying overseas to Spain in late August. He’ll close his tour with a trip to South America in October.

The inclusion of the Jabbawockeez on tour comes after the dance group joined Rauw during a performance at the Latin Grammys last month.

“We are gearing up to chart new territory alongside our fellow extraterrestrial, Rauw Alejandro!” the Jabbawockeez tells Rolling Stone. “We’re bringing an interstellar experience like no other! Teleporting to a location near you!”

The new set of tour dates follows his Rauw Alejandro World Tour in 2021 in support of his Vice Versa and Afrodisiaco projects. This year, along with Saturno led by "Punto 40," he also released EP Trap Cake, Vol. 2, which featured songs like "Caprichoso" and "Museo."

Saturno 2023 World Tour Dates

Mar. 5 – Tampa, FL

Mar. 8 – Orlando, FL

Mar. 10 – Miami, FL

Mar. 11 – Miami, FL

Mar. 13 – Atlanta, GA

Mar. 15 – Reading, PA

Mar. 16 – Boston, MA

Mar. 18 – Charlotte, NC

Mar. 19 – Washington, DC

Mar. 21 – Toronto, CA

Mar. 23 – Newark, NJ

Mar. 24 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 25 – Brooklyn, NY

Mar. 31 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 1 – Puerto Rico

Apr. 5 – Chicago, IL

Apr. 7 – Denver, CO

Apr. 8 – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr. 12 – Edinburg, TX

Apr. 14 – Houston, TX

Apr. 16 – Austin, TX

Apr. 20 – Dallas, TX

Apr. 22 – El Paso, TX

Apr. 23 – Sacramento, CA

Apr. 26 – San Jose, CA

Apr. 28 – Los Angeles, CA

Apr. 29 – Los Angeles, CA

May 1 – San Diego, CA

May 2 – Palm Springs, CA

May 5 – Portland, OR

May 6 – Seattle, WA

May 18 – Guatemala City, GUA

May 20 – San Salvador, ES

May 26 – Tegucigalpa, HON

May 27 – San José, CR

June 1 – Tijuana, MEX

June 3 – Hermosillo, MEX

June 7 – Monterrey, MEX

June 9 – San Luis Potosí, MEX

June 11 – Guadalajara, MEX

June 14 – León, MEX

June 16 – Puebla, MEX

June 18 – Veracruz, MEX

June 22 – Cancún, MEX

June 24 – Mexico City, MEX

June 26 – Culiacán, MEX

June 29 – Panama City, PAN

Aug. 26 – Valencia, ESP

Aug. 27 – Palma de Mallorca, ESP

Aug. 31 – Barcelona, ESP

Sept. 1 – Bareclona, ESP

Sept. 2 – Bilbao, ESP

Sept. 7 – Lisbao, POR

Sept. 9 – Sevilla, ESP

Sept. 10 – Madrid, ESP

Sept. 12 – Madrid, ESP

Sept. 15 – Murcia, ESP

Sept. 16 – Canarias, ESP

Oct. 7 – Medellín, COL

Oct. 13 – Cali, COL

Oct. 14 – Bogotá, COL

Oct. 17 – Quito, ECU

Oct. 19 – Lima, PER

Oct. 21 – Asunción, PAR

Oct. 24 – Santiago, CHI

Oct. 26 – Santa Cruz, BOL

Oct. 28 – São Paulo, BRA