Rare Setlists from R.E.M., Who, Patti Smith Up for Auction

A setlist is one of the rarest items you can take home from a concert, usually going to VIPs or the lucky fan who gets a guitar tech’s attention. But starting today, getting one is easier – you can bid on more than 100 of them as part of Setlists for Young Voices, a charity benefiting international youth writing and activism centers. The project was launched by Nick Hornby and supported by fellow authors Dave Eggers and Michael Chabon.

There are setlists from R.E.M.’s first big tour in 1989, including Wembley Arena, signed by the entire band. There are several recent handwritten Patti Smith setlists, and a Pete Townshend-signed Who set from their Mexico City show in 2016. Also available are a Rush 2013 Clockwork Angels tour set, Janelle Monáe’s Coachella set and a lot more, including Dixie Chicks, Wilco, Nine Inch Nails, Sigur Ros and Jim James.

“One of my friends used to stand at the front of the show so he could read the setlist and call out the name of the next song. It really used to annoy the band,” said Hornby, who also paid tribute to record store culture in his 1995 novel High Fidelity. “So this is a way to satisfy your music-geek side without aggravating your favorite musicians.” He adds they are hoping to raise $50,000, which will help more than 150 students.

Bidding begins at 10 p.m. ET tonight, ending on May 2nd. You can see all the setlists here.