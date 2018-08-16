Rolling Stone
Rare Guitar Signed By Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Robert Plant Up for Charity Auction

Brian May, Keith Richards, Brian Wilson among 75 musicians to autograph handcrafted instrument

Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and Robert Plant are among the all-star cast of 75 living musicians whose signatures grace a rare guitar that is currently up for a charity auction taking place through Thursday. The lot benefits UCLA Health and Teen Cancer America, the national non-profit launched by the Who‘s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend that provides support and resources to teens and young adults diagnosed with cancer.

Brian May, Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, Peter Frampton, Graham Nash, Don Everly, Elvis Costello, Donovan and Dion also signed the handcrafted acoustic guitar, which was inspired by Buddy Holly classic “Learning the Game” and donated by the Buddy Holly Educational Foundation. According to a statement, the guitar is expected to fetch more than $250,000. The minimum bid starts at $50,000.

Other auction items in the lot include a Who-customized Scomadi Motor Scooter and a refurbished Bally Pinball Wizard Machine, which was built in 1975 to coincide with the release of the film Tommy. It’s signed by several of the film’s stars, including Daltrey, Townshend, Elton John, Tina Turner, Jack Nicholson and Ann-Margret.

The auction is being conducted online via Heritage Auctions as well as live during a private charity concert in Los Angeles, which will feature Van Morrison, Daltrey and Ed Sheeran.

