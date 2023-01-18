Rare Fugazi Live Footage Stitched Into New Movie to Screen One Night Only in Washington D.C.

A 90-minute movie comprising rare, crowd-sourced live footage of Fugazi will screen in Washington D.C. next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the band’s final show.

We Are Fugazi From Washington, DC will screen one night only on Feb. 11 at the AFI Silver Theatre and Cultural Center in D.C. As part of the tribute to the post-hardcore legends, tickets will only be $5 — the same amount Fugazi always tried to charge for their shows.

Per a description of the film on the AFI website, We Are Fugazi will feature "fan-recorded live shows and rare archival footage to pay tribute to Fugazi's prowess as a live act." The film — which was curated by Joe Gross, Joseph Pattisall, and Jeff Krulik — isn't being billed as a documentary but rather a celebration of "the fans and their cameras, as much as the band itself — a collision/collusion of the ephemeral moment on stage, and the moments captured on camera."

As it stands, it’s unclear how many fans shared footage for the project, though one prominent contributor appears to be filmmaker and music video director Lance Bangs. Bangs has promoted the project on social media the past couple of days and shared some clips he shot of Fugazi, including a performance in Athens, Georgia, from 1993 and another in Olympia, Washington, from 1995.

Fugazi has been on an indefinite hiatus since wrapping up a final U.K. tour at the end of 2002. In the intervening decades, the band’s four members have played together privately and even launched a few side projects, though a full-fledged reunion has never occurred.