Rapsody’s New Song ’12 Problems’ Tackles Police Brutality, Flips a Classic Jay-Z Hook

North Carolina rapper Rapsody has shared a scathing new song, “12 Problems,” which will appear on the upcoming Roc Nation social justice charity compilation, Reprise, out October 9th.

“12 Problems” boasts production from Don Cannon and Cubeatz, who pair concrete drums and rumbling bass with a loop of disconcertingly heavenly choral vocals. On the track, Rapsody spits a pair of visceral verses that tackle police brutality, the prison industrial complex, the War on Drugs and more, pulling it all together with a chorus that puts a new spin on a classic Jay-Z hook: “I got 99 problems and 12 still the biggest/I got 99 problems/Baton, bullets, triggers.”

“12 Problems” is the latest offering off Reprise, following Jorja Smith’s “By Any Means” and Vic Mensa’s “No More Teardrops.” The compilation will also feature contributions from Ant Clemons, AJ Tracey, Chronixx, Buju Banton, Sebastian Kole, Jason Evigan, Ambre and more.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to various organizations supporting victims of police brutality, hate crimes and other violations of civil rights, including Gathering for Justice, Until Freedom, Equal Justice Initiative, Grassroots Law Project and the NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice.

Rapsody released her most recent solo LP, Eve, last year.