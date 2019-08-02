×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next The FBI Declared QAnon a Domestic Terrorism Threat — and Conspiracy Theorists Are Psyched Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Rapsody Recruits GZA, D’Angelo for ‘Liquid Swords’-Sampling ‘Ibtihaj’

Grammy-nominated rapper unveils first single from upcoming album Eve

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rapsody recruits D’Angelo and GZA and samples the Wu-Tang Clan rapper’s classic 1995 solo single “Liquid Swords” on her new song “Ibtihaj.”

The rapper also unveiled the new video for “Ibtihaj,” an ode to fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first American to wear a hijab while competing for the United States at the Olympics.

On “Ibtihaj,” D’Angelo delivers a woozy take on the famed “Liquid Swords” chorus, while GZA himself appears in the video to revisit the song and contribute a fresh verse to 9th Wonder’s RZA-sampling beat. Mary J. Blige and rap great Roxanne Shante also make cameo appearances in the video.

Rapsody, who was nominated for the Best Rap Album Grammy for her 2017 LP Laila’s Wisdom, will next release Eve on August 23rd. Each song on the album features the rapper paying tribute to “a legendary black female, helping shed light on the people that have served as inspirations for Rapsody through the years.”

“The stories behind the songs on Eve are inspiring, and I wanted to do my part in celebrating these women in the best way I know how,” Rapsody said in a statement. “I want to not only help tell these stories but help further each woman’s legacy and spark curiosity in people to learn more about them.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad