Rioting Rapper

Rapper Who Posed at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Sentenced to Prison

Antione Brodnax, known as Bugzie the Don, was spotted in photos inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6
Crowds gather outside the U.S. Capitol for the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

A rapper who posed at the Capitol riots for an album cover will spend five months behind bars.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Antione Brodnax, who performs as Bugzie the Don, to five months in prison after he entered the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and used a photo of himself posing in front of the Capitol building as the cover for his LP, The Capital, according to WUSA, a CBS affiliate.

Last year, Brodnax pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts, and prosecutors asked that he spend 21 months in prison due to his stacked criminal record.

The rapper’s attorney asked that he be sentenced to probation with home detention, describing him as an entrepreneur and a “great community asset.” (On Tuesday, he posted photos of beanies and clothing for his seeming brand “Don Status” on his Instagram.)

On Instagram, he reshared his album cover on his stories and wrote, “TBH… They only stand for them but I was chose [sic] to stand for us… What’s understood don’t need to be explained.”

He also reposted screenshots of news coverage about his sentencing, and shared a post asking journalists to reach out for “interview inquiries.”

Brodnax was previously convicted in Virginia and Maryland for manufacturing a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, per WUSA.

The rapper — who featured riot-themed songs on his album — will now spend five months behind bars followed by a year of probation.

