See Rap Supergroup Mt. Westmore Debut at Triller Fight Club

Mt. Westmore — the rap supergroup featuring Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Too $hort and E-40 — made their live debut Saturday during the Triller Fight Club event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The California rap legends — Ice Cube and Snoop Dogg from Los Angeles area, Too $hort and E-40 from Oakland — delivered a 20-minute performance that boasted each rappers’ solo hits — like “It Was a Good Day” and “Gin & Juice” — and concluded with the debut of Mt. Westmore’s upcoming first single together, “Big Subwoofer.”

The Mt. Westmore project was first teased earlier this year when Ice Cube released his solo single “Trying to Maintain,” noting that he was “still finishing up that Mt. Westmore album…”

Too Short added of the supergroup in an interview, “So I get a call during the early part of the quarantine from E-40 and Ice Cube going, ‘Man, we feel like we should do an album… And I’m like… E-40 and Too $hort are from the Bay, Snoop Dogg and Cube are from L.A. and we are like the West Coast foundation.’ We sat there and was like, ‘Fuck it, let’s do it.’ So, we start coming up with beats.”

The four rappers reportedly recorded 50 songs together — with Dr. Dre also involved in some capacity, Too $hort said — with the supergroup’s first album due out within the next few months, followed by more “volumes” of music.