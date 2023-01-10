Randy Ortiz, of Reggaeton Duo Jowell and Randy, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Randy Ortiz Acevedo, one-half of the popular reggaeton duo Jowell and Randy, was arrested in Puerto Rico on domestic violence charges, the Associated Press reports.

A judge ruled Monday, Jan. 9, that there was enough evidence against Acevedo to take him into custody. According to prosecutor Anthony Oyola, he was detained on a $15,000 bond.

Acevedo hasn't entered a plea yet, nor is he required to at this moment. A rep for the singer did not immediately return Rolling Stone's request for comment.

While speaking with reporters, Oyola did not share any specifics about the case, saying only that the charges stem from a Jan. 7 incident. According to Oyola, Acevedo’s mother testified on his behalf before the charges were approved.

Jowell and Randy have consistently been one of the biggest reggaeton outfits over the past 20 years. The duo’s last album together was 2020’s Viva el Perreo, though they’ve continued to release singles over the past couple of years. Both Jowell (real name Joel Muñoz) and Acevedo have also embarked on solo projects, with the latter releasing his most recent album, Romances De Una Nota 2021, Vol 2., in 2021.