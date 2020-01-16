Randy Newman Cancels Tour Dates as He Recovers From Surgery

Randy Newman has canceled a string of tour dates in Australia and New Zealand as he continues to recover from hip surgery.

The musician was set to hit the road on February 2nd in Melbourne, but in a note on social media he said that his recovery period was taking longer than expected. “I couldn’t be more sorry, I really couldn’t,” Newman said. “I wanted very much to perform in Australia and New Zealand.”

Newman also alluded to the devastating bushfires in Australia, saying, “I am especially sorry not to be there in person to express my support for, and love of, Australia during this time of crisis.”

At the moment, it’s unclear if Newman plans to reschedule his tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. He’s set to embark on a European tour in May.

Newman released his most recent solo album, Dark Matter, in 2017, although he’s been busy since then with a variety of projects. Most notably, he picked up two Oscar nominations this year, Best Original Song for Toy Story 4‘s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” and Best Original Score for Marriage Story. Last year, Newman also made a surprise cameo on Chance the Rapper’s “5 Year Plan” off The Big Day.