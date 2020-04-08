 Randy Newman Writes COVID-19 Charmer, 'Stay Away': Listen - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Charlotte Figi, Poster Child for Medicinal Benefits of CBD, Dead at 13 Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Randy Newman Writes COVID-19 Charmer, ‘Stay Away’

“Apparently there’s some disease that’s going around,” songwriter said

By
Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Angie Martoccio's Most Recent Stories

View All

Randy Newman wrote a charming new song about the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter performed the track at home on piano.

He prefaced the performance by explaining that he was asked to write the song “because of my scientific background,” he cracked. “Apparently there’s some disease that’s going around. Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands, religiously and often.”

“Venus in sweatpants/That’s who you are,” he began. “And when this mess is over/I’ll buy you a car.” He sings the jovial lines in his signature voice: “Stay away from me/baby, keep your distance, please/stay away from me/words of love in times like these.”

“I wish everyone well and wish myself well — to some extent,” he told the camera. “Stay safe. It’s hard for Americans who don’t like being told what to do at all. But in this case, you know, let’s do it. We’ll be all right.”

Newman wrote “Stay Away” for KPCC, a Southern California radio station that is seeking donations for their coronavirus coverage.

Newman composed the music for both Toy Story 4 and Marriage Story in 2019. He appeared at the 2020 Oscars in February, performing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4. He recently recovered from hip surgery, which had caused him to cancel 2020 tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.

In This Article: coronavirus, covid-19, Randy Newman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.