Randy Newman Writes COVID-19 Charmer, ‘Stay Away’

Randy Newman wrote a charming new song about the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer-songwriter performed the track at home on piano.

He prefaced the performance by explaining that he was asked to write the song “because of my scientific background,” he cracked. “Apparently there’s some disease that’s going around. Stay six feet away from people. Wash your hands, religiously and often.”

“Venus in sweatpants/That’s who you are,” he began. “And when this mess is over/I’ll buy you a car.” He sings the jovial lines in his signature voice: “Stay away from me/baby, keep your distance, please/stay away from me/words of love in times like these.”

“I wish everyone well and wish myself well — to some extent,” he told the camera. “Stay safe. It’s hard for Americans who don’t like being told what to do at all. But in this case, you know, let’s do it. We’ll be all right.”

Newman wrote “Stay Away” for KPCC, a Southern California radio station that is seeking donations for their coronavirus coverage.

Newman composed the music for both Toy Story 4 and Marriage Story in 2019. He appeared at the 2020 Oscars in February, performing “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4. He recently recovered from hip surgery, which had caused him to cancel 2020 tour dates in Australia and New Zealand.