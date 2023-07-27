fbpixel
Randy Meisner, Eagles Co-Founder and ‘Take It To The Limit’ Singer, Dead at 77

Bassist, known for his signature upper register, died of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease
Randy Meisner of The Eagles during an interview in London in 1973. Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns

Randy Meisner, bassist and founding member of the Eagles who wrote and sang “Take it to the Limit,” died on Wednesday. He was 77 years old. 

The Eagles confirmed Meisner’s death in a statement on their website, stating he died from complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD). 

“The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night in Los Angeles,” the band wrote. “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, ‘Take It to the Limit.’”

Meisner was known as the shy and humble Eagle with a falsetto so beloved it would later inspire Fred Armisen in The Blue Jean Committee, his Seventies parody rock band with Bill Hader from Documentary Now! 

Meisner wrote “Take it to the Limit” in 1975 one night at his home in Los Angeles. “I was feeling kind of lonely and started singing ‘All alone at the end of the evening, and the bright lights have faded to blue,’” he recalled. “And it went from there.”

This story is developing.

