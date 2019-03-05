Randy Bachman Documentary Featuring Neil Young, Peter Frampton Set For Release

Randy Bachman has had a surprising career, one of the rare acts to score two Number One singles with two different bands: “American Woman” with the Guess Who and “Takin’ Care of Business” with Bachman-Turner Overdrive. A new documentary, Bachman, written and directed by John Barnard (The Sheepdogs Have At It, Menorca) explores his life, from his childhood in Winnipeg, Canada to his conversion to Mormonism to his touring life today at age 75. The movie now has a release date; Filmrise will release Bachman March 26th on iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play and DVD.

The filmmakers spoke to Neil Young, Paul Shaffer, Peter Frampton and his bandmate Fred Turner for the 78-minute movie. “When I see Randy, I hear him,” says Young, describing the guitarist’s presence. “And I feel him.” They also followed Bachman as he visited his warehouse full of hundreds of custom guitars and in the studio as he made his most recent album featuring the songs of George Harrison. It premiered at the 2018 Toronto Hot Docs Festival, where it was an official selection

