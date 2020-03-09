 Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings Detail First U.S. Tour in 10 Years - Rolling Stone
Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings Announce First U.S. Tour Together in a Decade

Summer trek will feature music of the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Cummings’ solo career

Jon Blistein

bachman cummings

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will play the music of the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and more on a U.S. tour this summer.

Mike Hough*

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings will celebrate the music of the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and more on their first United States tour together in 10 years.

The Together Again, Live in Concert trek will kick off June 13th at the Rose Music Center at the Heights in Huber Heights, Ohio, and wrap June 21st at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minnesota. A previously announced Canadian trek will follow through the rest of June and July.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will go on sale on March 13th. Complete information is available on the Bachman Cummings website.

Bachman and Cummings first played together in the Guess Who, which Bachman helped form in Winnipeg, Canada, in the early Sixties, and which Cummings later joined, taking over as lead singer for original frontman Chad Allan. The Guess Who had their greatest success in 1970, with the hit single “American Woman,” although Bachman left the group soon after, eventually teaming with Fred Turner to launch the wildly successful group Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Cummings, meanwhile, remained in the Guess Who until 1975, after which he embarked a solo career that did well in the United States but truly flourished in Canada.

Bachman and Cummings returned to the Guess Who for reunion stints in the Eighties and early 2000s. In 2006, they released two projects: the Bachman-Cummings Songbook, a compilation of tracks from the Guess Who, Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Cummings’ solo career, and The Thunderbird Trax, another compilation of previously unreleased material the pair recorded around 1987. The following year, Bachman and Cummings released Jukebox, which comprised covers of some of their favorite songs from their youth.

To coincide with their upcoming tour together, Sony Music will release a Bachman Cummings box set in June. The collection will feature five Guess Who albums released between 1969 and 1971, plus material from Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Cummings’ solo career. The set will also boast a booklet featuring rare photographs and detailed liner notes.

Bachman Cummings U.S. Tour Dates

June 13 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 14 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
June 17 – Tama, IA Meskwaki @ Bingo Casino Hotel
June 18 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena
June 20 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theater
June 21 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hote

