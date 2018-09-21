Ramones Reveal Rare ‘She’s the One’ Video

Ramones unearthed a previously unseen video for their surging love song “She’s the One.”

The punk icons presumably filmed the bare-bones clip during the same 1978 session that yielded their visual for “Don’t Come Close.” Throughout the video, the quartet perform with their trademark manic energy, singer Joey Ramone tilting the microphone forward and guitarist Johnny Ramone thrashing his axe as his bangs flail wildly.

The clip promotes the Ramones’ newly issued 40th anniversary edition of their fourth LP, Road to Ruin, available as a remastered single album and a deluxe three-CD/one-LP box set. The latter package include two different mixes of the record, with unheard rough mixes for every track and a 1979 New York concert recording, housed in a hardcover book featuring rare photos and artwork.

The band have also released expansive 40th anniversary editions of their seminal, 1976 self-titled debut and 1977’s Leave Home and Rocket to Russia.