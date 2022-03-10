See Rammstein Deliver Babies in Reverse

Rammstein’s video for “Zeit,” the title track for their upcoming album, is the typically surrealistic and sensational kind of clip people expect from the German industro-metal group.

There are shots of people drowning, scary wraith-like figures menacing kids in a fight, and the band members delivering babies as the sands of time surround them — all in reverse. It’s a visual feast, courtesy of director Robert Gwisdek, for an epic ballad in the group’s signature style, as frontman Till Lindemann sings in German about wishing time to stand still.

Zeit, the album, will come out on April 29 in a variety of formats, including digipak CDs with 20- and 56-page booklets, depending on the release, and 180-gram vinyl. It will also be available digitally. The LP, which will contain 11 tracks produced by Olsen Invotini (who worked on their previous, untitled record), features a shot taken by “Cuts Like a Knife” singer Bryan Adams.

The “Zeit” single is available on 10-inch vinyl and CD, as well as digitally. Some of the B-sides include an atmospheric arrangement of the song by Ólafur Arnalds as well as a remix by Robot Koch.

The group recorded Zeit over the past couple of years when the pandemic forced them to postpone their European and North American dates until spring and summer. The short run of North American dates will kick off on August 21 in Montreal and end in Mexico City on Oct. 4. In between, they’ll play dates around the U.S. including a two-night residency at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.