Rammstein Reschedule First North American Stadium Tour for 2022

Band adds shows in Los Angeles, Mexico City, will honor tickets originally purchased for postponed 2020 run

Jon Blistein

rammstein american tour

Jens Koch*

German metal heroes Rammstein have rescheduled their first North American stadium tour for 2022. The band originally scheduled the run for summer 2020, but were forced to postpone it because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 12-date trek is now set to launch August 21st, 2022 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal and wrap with a newly added third show at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 4th. Rammstein will hit all the cities they planned to visit on the 2020 run, although they’ve also added a second show at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on September 24th.

Tickets for the two new shows in Los Angeles and Mexico City will go on sale to the public on May 28th at 10 a.m. local time via Rammstein’s website. Tickets purchased for the original run of shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates.

Rammstein’s most recent album was their untitled seventh LP, which was released in May 2019 and landed at Number Eight on Rolling Stone’s Best Metal Albums of 2019 list.

Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates

August 21 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
August 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
August 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
September 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
September 6 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
September 9 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
September 17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
September 23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
September 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (new show)
October 1 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
October 2 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
October 4 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (new show)

