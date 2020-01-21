Rammstein Announce First-Ever North American Stadium Tour

Renowned for their forward-thinking sounds and pyromanic spectacles, German metal titans Rammstein will finally bring their explosive stadium act to North America this summer.

The highly anticipated tour will kick off August 20th at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, span across eight U.S. stadiums, then close out in Mexico City’s Foro de Sol on September 27th. The tour will be produced by AEG Presents.

The group made headlines in 2019 after guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Kruspe shared an onstage kiss while performing in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The kiss was an act of defiance against Russia’s anti-LGBTQ law, or “gay propaganda” law, which forbids any public expression of homosexuality or gender non-conformity.

Rammstein’s untitled seventh album debuted at Number Nine on the Billboard 200 chart — the band’s first Top 10 position in the U.S. since their inception in 1994. Untitled also ranked Number Eight on Rolling Stone‘s “Best Metal Albums of 2019” list.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit Rammstein.com.

Rammstein North American Tour Dates

Thursday, August 20th — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, August 23rd — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

Thursday, August 27th — Washington, DC @ FedExField

Sunday, August 30th — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Thursday, September 3rd — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

Sunday, September 6th — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Thursday, September 10th — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Wednesday, September 16th — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Saturday, September 19th — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sunday, September 27th — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol