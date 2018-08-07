‘Rainbow’ Doc: Kesha Finds a Keyboard in the Forest in New Clip

Kesha is marking the one-year anniversary of Rainbow with a new behind-the-scenes documentary, which premieres on Apple Music on August 10th. In an exclusive clip from the film, Kesha navigates a surreal forest, which serves as a metaphor for the emotions she was going through at the time.

“When I wrote Rainbow, I was in a very dark place. I was alone, and I was scared,” she says in the clip. “And I was in rehab for an eating disorder that had gotten wildly out of control. They said I wasn’t allowed to work. And since I’m a musician they said I couldn’t even have a keyboard.

“But I pleaded, this isn’t work,” she continued. “Finally they agreed to give me a keyboard for one hour a day. I knew I needed to change and take care of and love myself. Rainbow was the beginning.”

Ben Folds, who co-produced the album’s title track alongside Kesha and others, also makes an appearance in the clip. The pair discuss the lyrics and vibe for what will become the title track.

“I executive produced ‘Rainbow,’ which was the first album I’ve ever had complete creative control over and I chose to work with some dear friends like Ben Folds, Drew Pearson, Ricky Reed, and Stuart Crichton among many other amazing and kind humans,” Kesha said in a statement. “I can’t wait to share the story in my film which premieres later this week, August 10th, on Apple Music.”

Directed by Kesha along with her brother Lagan Sebert and Kevin Hayden, the film weaves documentary footage alongside “psychedelic thumbnails.” It includes previously unseen footage that chronicles Kesha performing live around the country, writing and tracking Rainbow and her preparation leading up to her emotional performance of “Praying” at the 2018 GRAMMYs.