Raheem DeVaughn Previews ‘Lovesick’ Album With New Single ‘When a Man’

Raheem DeVaughn pledges his devotion to a partner in the new single “When a Man,” a throwback hip-hop soul cut. DeVaughn promises foot rubs, baths, home-cooked meals, and more: “When a man loves his girl,” he sings, “he’ll do anything to show her that she’s his world.”

The track was produced by Apollo Brown, a prolific hip-hop producer who has collaborated with the likes of Ghostface Killah and O.C. from the collective of New York hip-hop luminaries known as the Diggin’ in the Crates crew. “When a Man” drawns on the same sample as A Tribe Called Quest’s 1990 classic “Luck of Lucien:” “Fourty Days,” a funky, quick-stepping instrumental cut released by Billy Brooks in 1974.

Brown will also oversee the entirety of Lovesick, DeVaughn’s upcoming ninth album. The singer has been interested in full-length-collaborations of late: He made 2020’s What a Time To Be in Love with help from the Colleagues.

In a statement, DeVaughn called his next release “an homage to the greats, because without artists like James Brown and Prince there would be no Raheem DeVaughn.” “When a Man” shouts out Babyface’s single “Whip Appeal,” while Lovesick also includes a song named after Rick James.

Lovesick is due out June 4th.