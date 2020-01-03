 Coachella Announces Full 2020 Lineup - Rolling Stone
Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2020

Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels also tapped for annual California festival

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline Coachella 2020.

Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are among the headliners for the 2020 Coachella Music and Arts Festival. The events will take place over two back-to-back weekends — April 10-12 and April 17-19 — at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The first weekend is sold out with Weekend Two presale slated to begin on Monday at 12 p.m. PT. Presale registration is available now via the festival’s official website.

The festival announced its full lineup on Thursday, which includes Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, FKA Twigs, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Lil Uzi Vert, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Flume, DaBaby, Brockhampton, Swae Lee, Charli XCX, Big Sean, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lil Nas X, City Girls, Big Sean, Weyes Blood, Orville Peck, Denzel Curry, Caribou and Fatboy Slim, alongside dozens of additional artists.

Coachella began to unveil its 2020 lineup via Twitter on Thursday, revealing performers one at a time, which included confirming Rage Against the Machine’s reunion headlining spot. They also retweeted previous tweets from artists who will be performing this year alongside retweeting fan requests for the rollout, before presenting its full lineup poster. Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were among 2019’s Coachella highlights.

