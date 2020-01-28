 Rage Against the Machine Plot Second Reunion Show at Boston Calling - Rolling Stone
Rage Against the Machine to Headline Boston Calling, Firefly Festivals

Gigs will follow March warm-up tour, Coachella reunion in April

Jon Blistein

Us Californian Band 'Rage Against the Machine' Singer Zack De La Rocha (l) and Guitarist Tom Morello Perform on Stage During Their Concert in the Rock in Rio Madrid Music Festival Set Up at Rock City in Arganda Del Rey Madrid Central Spain 12 June 2010 Spain Arganda Del ReySpain Music - Jun 2010

Rage Against the Machine will follow their Coachella performance with a set at Boston Calling in May.

Rage Against the Machine have added two more festival dates to their 2020 tour itinerary, Boston Calling and Firefly. Boston Calling will take place May 22nd through 24th, while Firefly will be held June 18th through 21st.

At Boston Calling, Rage are billed alongside previously announced headliners, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Other big font acts this year include the 1975, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Brittany Howard, Run the Jewels, Liam Gallagher, Noname, Banks, and Tom DeLonge’s Angels and Airwaves. Sharon Van Etten, Orville Peck, Phoebe Bridgers, Andrew W.K., Koffee, Pup, Dinosaur Jr., Jay Som and Girl in Red are also set to perform. Additionally, Boston Calling will feature an extensive lineup of DJs and comedians.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Firefly lineup also boasts recent Grammys champ Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Blink-182, Maggie Rogers, Run the Jewels, Cage the Elephant, Diplo, David Lee Roth, Chvrches, Kali Uchis, Big Boi and Tove Lo.

Boston Calling will take place at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, Massachusetts. Three-day passes  and VIP tickets are on sale now at the festival’s website, and single day tickets — if available — will be announced at a later date.

Firefly will be held at the Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. Four-day general admission tickets will go on sale February 3rd at 10 a.m. ET via the festival’s website.

Prior to Boston Calling and Firefly, Rage Against the Machine will play Coachella, which takes place April 10th through 12th and April 17th through 19th. The band announced their reunion last November and they’re expected to embark on a three-show warm-up tour of the southwestern U.S. in March before Coachella, although those gigs have yet to be announced. Rage Against the Machine released their last album, Renegades, in 2000, and occasionally reunited for one-off gigs and tours toward the end of the 2000s. The band’s last show took place in 2011.

