Flashback: Rage Against the Machine Play a Wild ‘Sleep Now in the Fire’ in 2010

Rage Against The Machine are gearing up for a 2020 reunion tour that will feature, at the very least, performances at both Coachella weekends in April and shows in Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona in the days building up to the festival. The rather stunning news came out last week on their newly created Instagram account, but the members of the band have yet to publicly comment on it.

The last Rage reunion also began at Coachella. It was 2007 and the group had been MIA since their acrimonious split seven years earlier — “Our decision-making process has completely failed,” Zack de la Rocha said — and during that time the frontman was largely off the grid as his bandmates carried on as Audioslave with Chris Cornell at the helm. The reunion didn’t generate a single new song, but the band did play quite a few shows, focused largely on highly lucrative overseas festivals. It wrapped up July 30th, 2011, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

One of their most memorable reunion gigs took place in London’s Finsbury Park on June 6th, 2010. It was dubbed The Rage Factory Victory Party because fans of the band pulled a pretty amazing stunt the previous Christmas where they made the band’s 1993 classic “Killing in the Name” the Number One song on the Christmas-week chart as opposed to the latest offering from The X Factor, a singing show that had dominated the Christmas chart for years.

“We’re very very ecstatic and excited about the song reaching the number one spot,” de la Rocha said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone that participated in this incredible, organic, grass-roots campaign. It says more about the spontaneous action taken by young people throughout the UK to topple this very sterile pop monopoly. When young people decide to take action they can make what’s seemingly impossible, possible.” (Here’s video of “Sleep Now in the Fire” from the London victory party.)

The Rage frontman once again vanished from view once the group went on hiatus again in 2011. Rumors of a completed solo album surface every few years, but by this point it’s taken longer to record than even Chinese Democracy. He may have agreed to a Rage reunion because next year is a critical election and he wants a forum to voice his views. It’s also possible that he hasn’t pulled in a ton of money since the last reunion and the offers got too big to ignore. Whatever the reason, we are thrilled they are back and hope they play at least a few non-festival dates so we can see them without standing in a field for three days. Much like the band, many of us aren’t as young as we used to be and an arena show would be a nice change of pace. But we’ll happily see them wherever they play. How about a new album this time though?