Rage Against the Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2021

After initially postponing the first half of their reunion tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rage Against the Machine have rescheduled the entire trek for the summer of 2021.
“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said in a statement, noting the rerouted dates are still “health and safety permitting.” “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”
The reunion tour will now kick off June 3rd, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and run through August 20th, 2021. The trek includes a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Tickets for the band’s 2020 tour will be honored at the rescheduled 2021 dates, though “during this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”
Rage Against the Machine are, as of now, still scheduled to headline Coachella 2020, which was pushed from its two April weekends to October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020.
Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates
June 3, 2021 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
June 5, 2021 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
June 7, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 11, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
June 12, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
June 15, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
June 17, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
June 19, 2021 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE
June 21, 2021 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place
June 23, 2021 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 25, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
July 2, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
July 3, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
July 5, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
July 7, 2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 9, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
July 10, 2021 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
July 12, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 20, 2021 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 22, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
July 23, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena
July 26, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 27, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center.
August 6, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 7, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 10, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 12, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 14, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
August 15, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena