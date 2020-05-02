Rage Against the Machine Reschedule Reunion Tour for 2021

After initially postponing the first half of their reunion tour due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rage Against the Machine have rescheduled the entire trek for the summer of 2021.

“Rage Against the Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans,” the band said in a statement, noting the rerouted dates are still “health and safety permitting.” “We sincerely hope that each of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration.”

The reunion tour will now kick off June 3rd, 2021 in El Paso, Texas and run through August 20th, 2021. The trek includes a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Tickets for the band’s 2020 tour will be honored at the rescheduled 2021 dates, though “during this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We’ve requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, anyone who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.”

Rage Against the Machine are, as of now, still scheduled to headline Coachella 2020, which was pushed from its two April weekends to October 9-11 and October 16-18, 2020.

Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates

June 3, 2021 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

June 5, 2021 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

June 7, 2021 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 11, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 12, 2021 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

June 15, 2021 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

June 17, 2021 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

June 19, 2021 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

June 21, 2021 – Edmonton, AL @ Rogers Place

June 23, 2021 – Calgary, AL @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 25, 2021 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

July 2, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

July 3, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

July 5, 2021 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

July 7, 2021 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 9, 2021 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

July 10, 2021 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 12, 2021 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 20, 2021 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 22, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

July 23, 2021 – Toronto, ON @ ScotiaBank Arena

July 26, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 27, 2021 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 29, 2021 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center.

August 6, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 7, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 10, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 12, 2021 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 14, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

August 15, 2021 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena