Rage Against the Machine Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022

Rage Against the Machine have postponed their reunion tour — originally set to begin in March 2020 but rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic — until March 2022.
“The Rage Against the Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022,” the band said in a statement Thursday. “Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Anyone who wants a refund can do so at your point of purchase for 30 days. We will see you next year.”
The rescheduled trek will now begin March 31st at El Paso, Texas’ Don Haskins Center and follow a near-exact route as the postponed treks, now concluding with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August 2022. Check out Rage Against the Machine’s site for ticket information.
Run the Jewels will remain the special guest for all but one show on the Public Service Announcement Tour, which does not currently include the band’s Coachella-headlining gig among its stops. Rage was scheduled to headline the canceled 2020 Coachella, and with the 2021 festival reportedly also canceled, it’s unclear if they’ll instead play the festival’s return. (The Rage tour itinerary currently has a 20-day gap where the two Coachella 2022 weekends in April will reportedly take place.)
Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates
March 31, 2022 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec
June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena
August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden