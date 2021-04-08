Rage Against the Machine Postpone Reunion Tour to 2022

Rage Against the Machine have postponed their reunion tour — originally set to begin in March 2020 but rescheduled to summer 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic — until March 2022.

“The Rage Against the Machine tour will now start in the spring of 2022,” the band said in a statement Thursday. “Your tickets will be honored for the postponed shows. Anyone who wants a refund can do so at your point of purchase for 30 days. We will see you next year.”

The rescheduled trek will now begin March 31st at El Paso, Texas’ Don Haskins Center and follow a near-exact route as the postponed treks, now concluding with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August 2022. Check out Rage Against the Machine’s site for ticket information.

Run the Jewels will remain the special guest for all but one show on the Public Service Announcement Tour, which does not currently include the band’s Coachella-headlining gig among its stops. Rage was scheduled to headline the canceled 2020 Coachella, and with the 2021 festival reportedly also canceled, it’s unclear if they’ll instead play the festival’s return. (The Rage tour itinerary currently has a 20-day gap where the two Coachella 2022 weekends in April will reportedly take place.)

Rage Against the Machine Tour Dates

March 31, 2022 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

April 2 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

April 4 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 6 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 30 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

May 5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

May 7 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 11 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 13 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 15 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

May 23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 9 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 15 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

June 16 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’ete de Quebec

June 19 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

June 21 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

June 25 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

June 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

June 31 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 2 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 3 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 8 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden