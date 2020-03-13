Rage Against the Machine Postpone First Half of Reunion Tour Due to Coronavirus

Following both Live Nation and AEG’s decision to ground tours Thursday, Rage Against the Machine announced they would postpone the first half of their reunion trek due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th to May 20th) with Run the Jewels,” the band said in an Instagram statement. “The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of the utmost importance to us.”

Rage Against the Machine added that tickets to the postponed shows would be honored at the newly scheduled gigs; “We will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates,” the band said.

As it stands now, Rage Against the Machine’s first reunion concert since 2011 would take place May 23rd at Boston Calling, if that festival proceeds as scheduled. If that festival — like Coachella (where RATM was scheduled to headline and is now happening in October), SXSW and dozens more springtime music festivals — is postponed due to the coronavirus, the band’s first gig back together would currently be June 19th at Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Festival. With the current scheduling, after the festival dates, the band’s reunion tour will resume July 10th in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Rage Against the Machine are the latest band whose plans were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, joining an ever-growing list of artists, music festivals, theatrical releases, Broadway shows and professional sports leagues.