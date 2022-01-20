 Rage Against the Machine Push Start of Reunion Tour to the Summer - Rolling Stone
Rage Against the Machine Push Start of Reunion Tour to the Summer

Perpetually postponed tour now begins July 9, but Boston Calling headlining set canceled

Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Rage Against the Machine’s perpetually postponed reunion tour has been delayed yet again, with the group now set to kick off their Public Service Announcement Tour in July 2022.

The North American leg of the trek — which was originally scheduled to begin in March 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced a series of postponements — now begins July 9 in East Troy, Wisconsin, as the band announced Thursday that all 19 gigs from March 31 to May 23 will be rescheduled.

Rage Against the Machine noted that tickets for the postponed shows will be honored at the new dates, but fans can also request refunds starting Thursday for a 30-day window. Run the Jewels will still serve as a special guest on the tour.

“We will be back to you soon with the rerouted dates,” the band added. The North American leg is currently set to conclude with a five-night stand at New York’s Madison Square Garden in August.

Concerns about Rage Against the Machine’s 2022 tour dates first started to arise when the band was removed as a headliner from the 2022 Coachella festival, where they were previously announced as headliners after their 2020 and 2021 gigs at the fest were nixed due to the pandemic. On Thursday, organizers for the Boston Calling festival — which also booked Rage for a headlining set — announced that the band would no longer perform at that fest.

