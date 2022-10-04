Rage Against the Machine Cancel North American Tour

Rage Against the Machine have canceled their 2023 North American Tour due to Zach de la Rocha’s leg injury, the band announced across social media on Tuesday.

The decision comes nearly two months after the injury forced Rage to cancel their European show dates as well. De la Rocha injured his leg in July in Chicago during Rage Against the Machine’s second show on their reunion tour, and he pushed on for the rest of the band’s U.S. dates, performing while remaining seated for another month and closing at Madison Square Garden before canceling the subsequent shows.

“It’s been almost three months since Chicago, and I still look down at my leg In disbelief,” de la Rocha wrote in a statement. “Two years of waiting through the pandemic, hoping we would have an opening to be a band again and continue the work we started 30 some odd years ago. Rehearsing, training, reconciling, working our way back to form. Then one and a half shows into it and my tendon tears. Felt like a sick joke the universe played on me. As I write this I remind myself it’s just bad circumstance. Just a fucked up moment.”

De la Rocha said he has a severe achilles tear, and noted that his recuperation isn’t “simply a question of being able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward.”

Those who purchased tickets for the North American leg, which would’ve started in New Mexico in February, will be automatically refunded, the band said.

“I hate cancelling shows. I hate disappointing our fans,” de la Rocha added before thanking the rest of Rage Against the Machine along with the touring crew and show openers Run the Jewels. “You have all waited so patiently to see us and that is never lost on me. I never take that for granted. For you I have the ultimate gratitude and respect.”

