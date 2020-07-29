Raekwon to Release ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’ Instrumentals for Debut LP’s 25th Anniversary

Raekwon will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his acclaimed solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx with a special instrumental version of the record arriving on vinyl this fall via Certified Classics, in partnership with Get on Down.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but the double-LP is available to preorder and is expected to ship in September. The instrumental version of Only Built 4 Cuban Linx was previously only available as a promotional title, making this its first commercial release. The record will be pressed on translucent double splatter purple vinyl and placed in a silver die-cut jacket.

Only Built for Cuban Linx was released August 1st, 1995 and was immediately deemed a hip-hop classic (the long-delayed sequel, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx… Pt. II, was released in 2009 to similar acclaim). Produced entirely by the RZA, the album featured guest appearances from nearly every member of the Wu-Tang Clan — including a few outside affiliates and Nas — except Ol’ Dirty Bastard. Ghostface Killah featured on multiple tracks, essentially becoming a featured player and establishing him and Raekwon as a particularly potent Wu-Tang force that would continue to collaborate regularly on their respective solo albums over the years.

Fittingly, Raekwon and Ghostface are set to discuss Only Built 4 Cuban Linx and the record’s 25th anniversary on a special Instagram Live broadcast Friday, July 31st.