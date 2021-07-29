Raekwon, KRS-One, George Clinton, Big Daddy Kane to Headline New York City Concert Series

A who’s who of classic rap and funk stars will be headlining an upcoming concert series in New York City dubbed It’s Time for Hip-Hop in NYC.
KRS-One, Slick Rick, and Remy Ma will co-headline the Bronx installment on August 16th. Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will head up the Staten Island event on the 17th. Big Daddy Kane and Desiigner lead the Brooklyn lineup on the 19th. And the festivities will end with a concert topped by George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars and Too Short in Queens on the 20th. The Thrive Collective will create temporary art installations at the concerts, which will also feature live graffiti demonstrations.
Free tickets will be available at the city’s Homecoming Week website starting on Monday at 10 a.m. More batches of tickets will be released on the website each day after that through Saturday, August 7th. Information on when and where each concert will take place is below. The concerts will also air live on Twitch’s Behind the Rhyme channel.
“You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” Mayor Bill de Blasio commented in a statement. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved Covid vaccine.”
Clinton, who recently turned 80 years old, explained why he “unretired” in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “I feel good, you know,” he said. “Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that. I ain’t got no problem. No meds… It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”
First Stop: Orchard Beach in The Bronx on Monday, August 16th from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.
KRS One (Headliner)
Slick Rick (Headliner)
Remy Ma (Headliner)
Busy Bee
CL Smooth
DJ Hollywood
DJ Jazzy Joyce
DJ Kevie Kev
Fantastic Five
Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio
Grand Wizard Theodore
Joeski Love
Kid Capri
Nice & Smooth
PopMaster Fabel
Soul Sonic Force
T La Rock
Ultra Magnetic MC’s
Second Stop: Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Raekwon (Headliner)
Ghostface Killah (Headliner)
Crystal Waters
DJ Chuck Chillout
EMPD
Force MDs
Hakim Green
HeeSun Lee
Kool Keith
Lizzy Ashliegh
Pharoahe Monch
Rikki
Rob Base
Third Stop: Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
Big Daddy Kane (Headliner)
Desiigner (Headliner)
C&C Music Factory
DJ Mr. Cee
Elle Varner
Judy Torres
Lizzy Ashliegh
Maino
Obasi Jackson
Papoose
PopMaster Fabel
Special Ed
Stetsasonic
Sweet Sensation
Young Devyn
Fourth Stop: Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.
George Clinton + The P-Funk All-Stars with Special Guests (Headliner)
Too $hort (Headliner)
DJ Hurricane
DJ Wiz
EPMD
Mobb Deep
Yo-Yo