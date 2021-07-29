Raekwon, KRS-One, George Clinton, Big Daddy Kane to Headline New York City Concert Series

A who’s who of classic rap and funk stars will be headlining an upcoming concert series in New York City dubbed It’s Time for Hip-Hop in NYC.

KRS-One, Slick Rick, and Remy Ma will co-headline the Bronx installment on August 16th. Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will head up the Staten Island event on the 17th. Big Daddy Kane and Desiigner lead the Brooklyn lineup on the 19th. And the festivities will end with a concert topped by George Clinton and the P-Funk All-Stars and Too Short in Queens on the 20th. The Thrive Collective will create temporary art installations at the concerts, which will also feature live graffiti demonstrations.

Free tickets will be available at the city’s Homecoming Week website starting on Monday at 10 a.m. More batches of tickets will be released on the website each day after that through Saturday, August 7th. Information on when and where each concert will take place is below. The concerts will also air live on Twitch’s Behind the Rhyme channel.

“You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” Mayor Bill de Blasio commented in a statement. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved Covid vaccine.”

Clinton, who recently turned 80 years old, explained why he “unretired” in a recent Rolling Stone interview. “I feel good, you know,” he said. “Got all my bloodwork done with the doctors and all that. I ain’t got no problem. No meds… It’s hello again. You’re gonna have to drag me off.”

First Stop: Orchard Beach in The Bronx on Monday, August 16th from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m.

KRS One (Headliner)

Slick Rick (Headliner)

Remy Ma (Headliner)

Busy Bee

CL Smooth

DJ Hollywood

DJ Jazzy Joyce

DJ Kevie Kev

Fantastic Five

Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio

Grand Wizard Theodore

Joeski Love

Kid Capri

Nice & Smooth

PopMaster Fabel

Soul Sonic Force

T La Rock

Ultra Magnetic MC’s

Second Stop: Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Raekwon (Headliner)

Ghostface Killah (Headliner)

Crystal Waters

DJ Chuck Chillout

EMPD

Force MDs

Hakim Green

HeeSun Lee

Kool Keith

Lizzy Ashliegh

Pharoahe Monch

Rikki

Rob Base

Third Stop: Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Big Daddy Kane (Headliner)

Desiigner (Headliner)

C&C Music Factory

DJ Mr. Cee

Elle Varner

Judy Torres

Lizzy Ashliegh

Maino

Obasi Jackson

Papoose

PopMaster Fabel

Special Ed

Stetsasonic

Sweet Sensation

Young Devyn

Fourth Stop: Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20th from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m.

George Clinton + The P-Funk All-Stars with Special Guests (Headliner)

Too $hort (Headliner)

DJ Hurricane

DJ Wiz

EPMD

Mobb Deep

Yo-Yo