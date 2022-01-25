Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Slim Jxmmi — one half of the duo Rae Sremmurd — was arrested in Miami early Tuesday, Jan. 25, after allegedly assaulting the mother of his child during an argument at an apartment, police confirm.

Police charged Slim Jxmmi — real name Aaquil Brown — with one count of battery. The alleged victim — described as being in an “intimate relationship” with the rapper in the arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone — said the argument began when she asked Brown why he was following another woman on social media. Brown became “frustrated” and left, and was later seen at a bar that evening, according to the arrest report.

The woman said she could smell alcohol on Brown when he returned. After the couple ran out to get food, they returned to the apartment and the woman said she asked Brown to help her move their baby’s playpen, but he refused. The woman said she went to move the baby to a bed, but then Brown pulled her hair to prevent her from doing so.

“The victim’s hair extension was pulled from her scalp in the process,” the arrest report reads. “The victim then grabbed her phone to record the situation, which made [Brown] upset. [Brown] began chasing after the victim to take the phone from her but she kept running around the house to avoid him.”

Per the report, the woman did send one of the video’s from the alleged altercation to a friend via Instagram. Brown then allegedly tried to take the phone from the woman, lying on top of her while she was in the fetal position, then chasing her into another room, and allegedly “kick[ing] in the door causing a hole in the wall.” The two also struggled over the phone on a balcony, and when Brown finally got it, he allegedly threw it off to “stop her from posting the recording on social media.” The arrest report also notes the woman “sustained scratch marks on her chest” from the rapper during the altercation.

Brown was taken into custody without incident, according to the report. A lawyer for Brown was not listed on the charging documents, and a rep for Brown did not immediately return Rolling Stone‘s request for comment.