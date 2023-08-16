Rae Sremmurd Drop Fashionable Visual for Latest Single ‘Sexy’

Rae Sremmurd parade around Los Angeles and Atlanta in the duo’s new video for “Sexy,” a standout from their 2023 LP Sremm4Life.

Keeping with the theme of the Right Said Fred-inspired single, the Ethan Iverson-directed visual finds the brothers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi modeling clothes and living large. The song’s producer Mike Will-Made-It and reality star Sukihana cameo in the clip.

In our review of Sremm4Life, Rolling Stone's Brittany Spanos wrote of the single, "'Sexy' provides a healthy dose of humor and fun in the middle of the LP, a bit of a spiritual Right Said Fred reinvention, with the two celebrating how good they look and why those looks make them so superior."

“The Eighties and Nineties hip-hop-beat references on the album open up a world of opportunity for the group: They’re clearly having the most fun lyrically as they update the past. Ideally, there’s a future where they see where that thread takes them. The album loses some steam in between such clearly excellent moments, with tracks like ‘Bend Ya Knees’ going through the TikTok-bait motions and losing the charm that makes Rae Sremmurd so original.”

Sremm4Life marked the duo’s first album in five years, as the Tupelo, Mississippi brothers last released SR3MM in 2018 before their half-decade lull.