Watch Rae Sremmurd Rage in Gritty ’42’ Video

Rae Sremmurd hit the store and party backstage in the new video for “42,” a track off their latest album, Sr3mm.

The Gunner Stahl-directed clip boasts a gritty handheld aesthetic to match the song’s barebones beat. The video opens with a classic montage as Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee throw money around a changing room and try on different outfits, while later the clip captures the pair on backstage before a riotous festival appearance. The “42” video also features cameos from Drake and Lil Pump.

Rae Sremmurd release Sr3mm in May. The triple LP comprises a joint Rae Sremmurd release – on which “42” appears – as well as solo albums from both Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, Jxmtro and Swaecation.

Along with releasing Sr3mm, Rae Sremmurd have been busy with varsity of collaborations. Swae Lee in particular recently appeared on tracks with Camila Cabello, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott and Wiz Khalifa.