Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Announces U.S. Winter Tour

Following Radiohead‘s triumphant summer tour, Thom Yorke will next embark on a solo U.S. trek this winter.

Like Yorke’s recent solo shows, the concerts are billed as “live electronic performances” with the singer accompanied by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri.

The month-long tour begins November 23rd in Philadelphia and works its way west, currently concluding December 22nd in Las Vegas. Tickets for the tour go on sale August 17th through Radiohead’s WASTE website.

The trek coincides with the release of Yorke’s score for the upcoming horror remake Suspiria, which marks the first time the Radiohead singer has composed the music for a feature film. Yorke’s previous solo trek also featured the debut of new songs, hinting at his first solo release since 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes.

Thom Yorke Tour Dates

November 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 24 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

November 26 & 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 30 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

December 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

December 2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

December 4 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at University of Minnesota

December 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

December 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

December 11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

December 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

December 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

December 19 & 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

December 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan