Radiohead Plot Weekly Archival Streaming Series as Coronavirus Quarantine Entertainment

Radiohead have announced a new weekly streaming series to keep fans entertained as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. Each week, the band will post an archival show from their newly-launched Radiohead Public Library onto their YouTube channel, starting Thursday, April 9th, at 5 p.m. ET.

“Now that you have no choice whether or not you fancy a quiet night in,” the band wrote on their fan newsletter, “may we draw your attention to these entertainments?”

The series will launch with Live From a Tent in Dublin, which captures a show at the Punchestown Racecourse in Dublin, Ireland from October 8th, 2000. The 23-song set includes tracks from Kid A, released six days prior to the show, plus a rare “Motion Picture Soundtrack” and “Bullet Proof…I Wish I Was,” and the OK Computer outtake “Pearly.”

“We will be releasing one a week until either the restrictions resulting from current situation are eased, or we run out of shows,” the band said. “Which will be first? No-one knows.”

Since capping their extensive tour for A Moon Shaped Pool in August 2018, the members of Radiohead have been focusing on individual projects. Last year, Thom Yorke dropped his third solo album, Anima, and guitarist Jonny Greenwood launched a classical music label, Octatonic Records.

Meanwhile, guitarist Ed O’Brien has been gearing up for the release of his solo debut Earth, out April 17th, under the moniker EOB. He released his latest single “Olympik” last week, and will drop a new song featuring Laura Marling on Thursday.

Popular on Rolling Stone

O’Brien recently announced on Instagram that he suspects he has COVID-19, saying he has flu-like symptoms and has lost his sense of smell and taste. “I haven’t tested because it’s not readily available and I also think the tests are more important and valuable for the vulnerable in our community,” he said. “I’m expecting a full recovery, and of course self-isolating.”