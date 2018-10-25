Thom Yorke Releases New ‘Suspiria’ Track, Teases ‘Political Solo LP for 2019

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke teased plans for a new, “political” solo album in an interview published one day before he issues his soundtrack to horror film Suspiria. “I didn’t have any desire to make very political music, but everything I do tends to go that way anyway,” he told El Mundo, as translated by Pitchfork. “I’m trying to finish up a record with [producer] Nigel [Godrich], and it’s going in that direction. It’s something that’s always there.”

Rolling Stone has confirmed that the musician will release a solo album in 2019.

Yorke described the LP’s sonic vibe as “very electronic,” though “different from what [he’s] done until now.” He elaborated, “The method has been the opposite of depending upon the computer. It’s a strange process in which we construct a song in the studio, break it apart, we reconstruct it with a live mix and it turns out completely differently, and that’s when we record. We have improvised many sounds and effects. It has been a very strange way of making a record, which is very exciting.”

The forthcoming record will follow his two previous solo projects, 2006’s The Eraser and 2014’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes – in addition to the Suspiria LP, out October 26th. Yorke told El Mundo that his new soundtrack was a year-long endeavor that “promised to do because [director] Luca [Guadangigno] insisted.”

Yorke previewed Suspiria on Thursday with the soulful, meditative solo cut “Unmade,” which follows previously issued tracks “Volk,” “Open Again,” “Has Ended” and “Suspirium.” The songwriter also recently released another new track “Hands Off the Antarctic,” as part of Greenpeace’s campaign to protect the Antarctic Ocean.