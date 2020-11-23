Radiohead Auctions Off Thom Yorke’s ‘Lotus Flower’ Hat for Charity

Radiohead will be auctioning off the bowler hat that Thom Yorke wore in the iconic (and very memeable) “Lotus Flower” music video.

The sale, announced on Monday, is part of a charity auction benefiting Cahonas Scotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness. As of Monday, the bid for the hat — which is signed by Yorke and features a hand-drawn Radiohead logo — stood at £1,280 (about $1,715).

For Sale: one bowler hat. https://t.co/ltxuoC8Nf2

Proceeds from this auction support @CahonasScotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness. pic.twitter.com/P5fIhRMxul — Radiohead (@radiohead) November 23, 2020

Earlier this month, Yorke celebrated Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election, tweeting, “Excuse me while I…” along with a clip of actress/swimmer Esther Williams rising on a column of water from the 1952 film Million Dollar Mermaid. Yorke recently tweeted of current President Donald Trump: “I don’t want my kids inheriting a world run by flag-waving Facebook tin-pot dictators, utterly bereft of moral authority, while they watch 200-mile winds pick up and blow their lives away like the Wizard of Oz, having internalized this force-fed sense of powerlessness. Just sayin’.”

Last week, the band released a statement commemorating Scott Johnson, the Radiohead drum technician who was killed in a much-publicized November 2012 stage collapse. The statement addressed Domenic Cugliari, the engineer responsible for approving the stage design, who “has acknowledged…his catalogue of errors and the negligence on his part that led to the stage collapse and Scott’s death.”